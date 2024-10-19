nVerses Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,300 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Teradyne by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TER opened at $126.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.33. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,539.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,539.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

