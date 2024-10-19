nVerses Capital LLC Raises Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in MasTec by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.5% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $104,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,140,916.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $104,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,402 shares in the company, valued at $28,140,916.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,426,096.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,212 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $127.15 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $130.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -908.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.18.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MasTec from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

