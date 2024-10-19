nVerses Capital LLC Raises Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 4,100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.20 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

