nVerses Capital LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1,159.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 121.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 376,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 206,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYK stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

