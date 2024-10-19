nVerses Capital LLC Takes $335,000 Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boot Barn from $147.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $165.56 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $169.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

