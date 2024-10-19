nVerses Capital LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,964 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,768,000 after buying an additional 1,233,618 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after acquiring an additional 745,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,445,000 after purchasing an additional 740,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.85. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.