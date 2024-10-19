NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 897.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,917 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 825.9% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 84,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 75,046 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,452.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 901.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 898.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 59,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 53,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $15,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,159,895.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,996,270 shares of company stock valued at $347,729,127 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $138.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.