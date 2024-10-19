Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 0.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $77.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as low as $51.10 and last traded at $51.25. Approximately 3,467,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 9,122,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OXY. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.72.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 44.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

