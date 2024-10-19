Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,013.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,996,270 shares of company stock worth $347,729,127. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.19. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

