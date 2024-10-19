Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 78.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 121.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 68.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Stock Down 0.8 %

Omnicell stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.35, a PEG ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicell

Omnicell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.