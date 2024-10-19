Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $170.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $174.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.49. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

