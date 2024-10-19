Optimum Investment Advisors Has $112,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,146,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,847,000 after purchasing an additional 210,004 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,087,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,419,000 after buying an additional 53,142 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,636,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,085,000 after buying an additional 54,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,666,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,323,000 after acquiring an additional 123,108 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $125.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $125.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.15.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

