Optimum Investment Advisors Has $28,000 Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 54.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Invesco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 470,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 44,417 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $2,066,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Invesco by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 58,332 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 5,321.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.79.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.