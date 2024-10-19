Optimum Investment Advisors Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 750.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,029 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after buying an additional 648,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,028 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,283.00.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,079.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,034.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,762.16. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,141.04 and a 12-month high of $2,161.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

