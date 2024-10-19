Optimum Investment Advisors Has $47,000 Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

