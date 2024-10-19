Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 196.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MKSI opened at $102.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $147.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,404.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $1,543.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,575 shares of company stock worth $303,660. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKSI

About MKS Instruments

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.