Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New $56,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $310.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.17 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.