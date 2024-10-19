Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 200 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Realty Income by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,884 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Realty Income by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,886,000 after buying an additional 1,010,876 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,824,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,379,000 after buying an additional 885,852 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 410.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 951,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,467,000 after buying an additional 765,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

