Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 700 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Welltower were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Welltower by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,064 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $309,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,333,716,000 after buying an additional 3,257,213 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,977,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after acquiring an additional 849,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $132.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $132.27.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 330.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

