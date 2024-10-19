Optimum Investment Advisors Takes Position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 3,803.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 180,757 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,688,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

INCO opened at $71.91 on Friday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $78.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35. The stock has a market cap of $316.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

