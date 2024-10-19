Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 110.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 48.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 36.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $663,429.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,461.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,429.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Trading Up 2.3 %

Option Care Health stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPCH. JMP Securities increased their target price on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

