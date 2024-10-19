Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.29.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 161.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. Oshkosh has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $127.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.79%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

