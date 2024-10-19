Ovintiv Q4 EPS Forecast Increased by Capital One Financial

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OVV. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.50.

Ovintiv Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$56.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.70. The stock has a market cap of C$14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$49.74 and a twelve month high of C$76.63.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.46 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 19.75%.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.