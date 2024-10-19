PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Trading 11% Higher – Here’s Why

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) traded up 11% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.69. 208,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 153,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of PainReform in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $400,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.54.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PainReform stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 13.60% of PainReform worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

