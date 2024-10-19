Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

PEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.64%.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 66,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $790,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,805,022.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,036,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,677 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 38.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,963,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 541,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 68.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,875,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after acquiring an additional 759,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 41,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

