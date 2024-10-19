Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Up 7.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $5.50. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Petco Health and Wellness traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 1,322,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,681,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $49,000.

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

