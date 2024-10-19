Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $107.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.08. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $810.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

