Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners
Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners
Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of PNFP stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $107.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.08. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.05.
Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $810.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pinnacle Financial Partners
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.