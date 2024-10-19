Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.50 and traded as high as C$25.08. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$24.98, with a volume of 23,923 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$675.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of C$137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 2.0250184 earnings per share for the current year.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Insider Activity at Pollard Banknote

In other news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.13, for a total value of C$52,260.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,300 shares of company stock worth $110,510. Corporate insiders own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Stories

