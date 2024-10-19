Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Polymet Mining Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:PLM opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10. Polymet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.22.
Polymet Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polymet Mining
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.