PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 129,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

PPL stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 90.35%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

