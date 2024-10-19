Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 103 ($1.34) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PHP

Primary Health Properties Price Performance

Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend

LON:PHP opened at GBX 99.05 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,905.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 84.20 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 109 ($1.42). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is -70,000.00%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.