Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 103 ($1.34) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Primary Health Properties Price Performance
Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is -70,000.00%.
Primary Health Properties Company Profile
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
