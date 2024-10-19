ProCook Group’s (PROC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ProCook Group (LON:PROC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on the stock.

LON:PROC opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 1.12. ProCook Group has a one year low of GBX 16.63 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About ProCook Group

ProCook Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of kitchenware and related products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Ecommerce and Retail. It offers a range of cookware and tableware products, and kitchen accessories; and holds properties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

