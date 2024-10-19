ProCook Group’s (PROC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ProCook Group (LON:PROC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on the stock.
ProCook Group Price Performance
LON:PROC opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 1.12. ProCook Group has a one year low of GBX 16.63 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.
About ProCook Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProCook Group
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for ProCook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProCook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.