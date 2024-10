Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) Trading 20.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PRISY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 20.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Promotora de Informaciones Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Promotora de Informaciones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Promotora de Informaciones, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of media in Spain and internationally. The company provides a range of products and services, including educational content, such as textbooks, digital resources, support material, etc., covering preschool to Bachillerato and vocational training; and books publication services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Promotora de Informaciones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora de Informaciones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.