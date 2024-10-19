Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Up 4.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $93.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pure Storage traded as high as $55.64 and last traded at $55.62. 863,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,749,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.42.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSTG. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $5,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,912,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $450,709.65. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 94,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,578.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $5,239,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,912,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 454,542 shares of company stock worth $24,282,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,735,000 after acquiring an additional 495,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 56.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,696,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,873 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,357,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,234,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,470,000 after buying an additional 249,761 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 22.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,728,000 after buying an additional 235,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.78, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

