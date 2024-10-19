Q3 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Cut by Stifel Canada

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.54.

HBM stock opened at C$13.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.57. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33.

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

