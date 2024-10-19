Q3 EPS Estimates for TFI International Decreased by Cormark

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TFI International from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $149.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.13.

Shares of TFII opened at $137.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. TFI International has a 1 year low of $104.91 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth $42,583,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,891,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in TFI International by 793.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 161,094 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 359.1% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 111,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth about $10,118,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

