Q4 Earnings Estimate for EQBK Issued By DA Davidson

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Equity Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.56 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.75%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Equity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $43.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $669.61 million, a PE ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $45.60.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Bancshares

In related news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $245,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,675.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $245,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,675.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leon Borck acquired 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.77 per share, with a total value of $56,875.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,952.57. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,925 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Further Reading

