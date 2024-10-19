Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Qualys alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Qualys by 545.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 294.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 149.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,052.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,052.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,140. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS stock opened at $123.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.32 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Qualys

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.