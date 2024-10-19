Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.34 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 136,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 309,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $163.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

