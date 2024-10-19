Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. 5,291 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,268% from the average session volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ramsay Health Care to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Down 1.1 %

Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.0543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

