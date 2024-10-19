Rathbones Group PLC Has $559.32 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 811.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030,673 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.0% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $559,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after buying an additional 71,757,065 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 882.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,648,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,098,519,000 after buying an additional 66,151,750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 892.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,773,914,000 after buying an additional 42,025,613 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Westpark Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,611,810.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,996,270 shares of company stock worth $347,729,127. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

