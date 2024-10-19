Raymond James Cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $73.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.