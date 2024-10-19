Raymond James Has Positive View of Enerflex FY2024 Earnings

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of C$840.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.73 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Enerflex Stock Up 0.9 %

Enerflex stock opened at C$9.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.66. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$5.44 and a 12-month high of C$9.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.