Raymond James Has Positive View of Enerflex FY2024 Earnings

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.
Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of C$840.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.73 million.
Enerflex Stock Up 0.9 %
Enerflex stock opened at C$9.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.66. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$5.44 and a 12-month high of C$9.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.71.
Enerflex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.
