Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 113.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,068 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Reservoir Media worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.57 million, a P/E ratio of -884.12, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.42 million. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

