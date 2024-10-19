Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $6.03 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKDGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSKD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Riskified to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 7.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Riskified by 19.4% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,680,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 272,760 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 18.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 75,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Riskified during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Riskified by 110.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSKD opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKDGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $78.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

