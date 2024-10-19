Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $6.03 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSKD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Riskified to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 7.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Riskified by 19.4% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,680,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 272,760 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 18.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 75,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Riskified during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Riskified by 110.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSKD opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $78.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

