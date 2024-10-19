RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 197.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 230.78%.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

