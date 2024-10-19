Robert P. Ragusa Sells 123,454 Shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) Stock

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 123,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $1,730,825.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,507.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Grail alerts:

Grail Price Performance

NASDAQ GRAL opened at $14.76 on Friday. Grail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Grail in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Grail

About Grail

(Get Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.