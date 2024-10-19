Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) Trading Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 51,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 687,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 322.32% and a negative return on equity of 4,127.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. It redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into Safe & Green, which are green building blocks for construction.

