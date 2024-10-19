Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 4,200 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $1,217,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,353,653.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $1,211,364.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $1,141,350.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.78, for a total value of $249,422.76.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total value of $1,079,568.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $884,081.52.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total value of $1,069,194.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $352,268.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $293.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.77.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Northland Capmk raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.66.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

