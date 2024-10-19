Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $299,000 in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 46.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,003 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth about $19,417,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in ExlService by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,817,000 after acquiring an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in ExlService by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 418,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in ExlService by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,616,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,869,000 after acquiring an additional 233,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $383,257.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,660.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $721,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,271.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,190 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $383,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,660.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,859. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.